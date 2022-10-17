





The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said he was against the nomination of friends to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). When classifying a short time ago, in the TV Band debate, the appointment based on friendship as “undemocratic”, he affirmed that the choice must take into account competence and curriculum.

The PT’s speech occurred in response to journalist Vera Magalhães, who was the target of attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the first round debate. Faced with the episode, Lula began his response by saying that the journalist would not suffer “any aggression” from him.

“It is not prudent, it is not democratic for the President of the Republic to want to have the ministers of the Supreme Court as friends”, defended the PT. “You don’t appoint Supreme Court justices to vote for you and benefit you,” he amended. For Lula, the nomination must be based on curriculum, history and competence.

When talking about the military dictatorship, Lula said that an appointment for personal purposes “is a delay, a setback that the Brazilian Republic already knows, and I am against it”.

Bolsonaro responded to the journalist’s question by stating that, at the moment, the PT “has” seven ministers in the STF who were nominated by the party, while he “has” only two who were nominated by him. “If I get re-elected, I have two more. I would have four and PT would have five. The balance is done,” he said.

The president then cited the annulments of the processes against Lula made by minister Edson Fachin, which gave the former president the possibility of the PT running for the election. The minister was appointed by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2015.

“So, you are only contesting the election here through the work and grace of a friend appointed by the PT”, concluded Bolsonaro.







