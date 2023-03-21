(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he intended to talk about peace talks for the war in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping on his trip to the Asian country next week, adding that approves the meeting between the Chinese leader and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with TV 247, Lula stated that Brazil condemns the Russian invasion, but that more countries need to talk about the possibility of peace, while the United States and Europe continue supplying weapons to Ukraine in the conflict.

The president said he would talk to Xi about the war, seeing Brazil as a possible mediator in the conflict, and praised the official meeting between the Chinese leader and Putin, which takes place this Tuesday, as “good news”.

(By Pedro Fonseca and Fernando Cardoso)