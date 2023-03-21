President declares that whoever did “nonsense” has to pay, and talks about strengthening new engineering companies

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) that it hopes that the large contractors affected by the Lava Jato operation will recover.

“I hope these companies can resurrect. Although I don’t know the size of the crime they committed, either, because many confessed that they did something silly”, said the president.

“If they’ve done something silly, they have to pay the price for having done something silly. What doesn’t work is for a country the size of Brazil, with the engineering companies that Brazil had, now to do any work you have to bring in a Chinese company, a Spanish company”declared Lula.

“Lava Jato could have arrested a businessman if he stole, but let the company work. Did you have a problem? Place new bid. What you cannot do is break the company as it did. Today you don’t have a company to do a great job”said the president.

“We will have to make other engineering companies strengthen and grow in this country”he stated.

Lula made the statements in an interview with the website Brazil247at the Planalto Palace.

As shown the Power360construction companies that were the target of the operation shrank 89% from 2015 to 2019. Investigated companies failed to earn BRL 563 billion.