For the president, “the Supreme Court minister does not have to give interviews”; minister remains in court until January 8

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) that he hopes that the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, will be a “good communist” when joining the STF (Supreme Federal Court). During a ministerial meeting, the PT member stated that Dino will remain in the ministry until January 8th.

“According to the far right, [Dino] He was the first communist to take over the Supreme Court and I hope that he is a good communist, that he has love, affection and, above all, that he is fair, because only the ideological vision cannot prevail there. My dear Flávio Dino, with his competence there is only one thing you cannot betray: it is your commitment to the Brazilian people and to the truth”, said Lula.

Also on January 8, Lula intends to hold an event, with the presence of the leadership of the Three Powers, to remember the episode in which extremists invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary.

Lula also said that a member of the STF should have a more discreet stance and that Dino will “pride” to the country. “A Supreme Court minister doesn’t have to give interviews, give opinions about the votes. He speaks in the case file and that is what matters to those who appeal to the Supreme Court”he stated.

Watch Lula's statement at the meeting with ministers:

“Communist Minister”.

On December 14, Lula celebrated that the STF will have, for the first time, a “communist minister”. Approved for the Court, Flávio Dino was a member of the PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) for 15 years and is currently in the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party).

The label of “communist” it was used by the opposition as a form of criticism of Dino since his appointment. At the beginning of December, for example, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the new minister is in love with Lenin and Stalin.

Nominated by Lula for a vacancy in the STF, Dino was questioned on December 13th in the Senate and obtained 47 votes in favor and 31 against his nomination. During the hearing, which lasted 10 hours and 2 minutes, he avoided talking about processes involving Bolsonaro and spoke about topics such as the decriminalization of abortion, fake newstension between Powers and electronic voting machines.

His inauguration at the STF is scheduled for February 22nd. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, will be provisionally in charge of the ministry until the new head is appointed by the president. Among those considered for the position are the special secretary for Legal Affairs of the Civil House, Wellington César Lima e Silva, the former minister of the STF Ricardo Lewandowski, the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias, and the minister of Planning, Simone Tebet . There is also support from PT wings for the coordinator of the Prerogatives Group, Marco Aurélio Carvalho, to take over the post.