Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 12:17

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stated that he needs to appoint the new president of the Central Bank, replacing Roberto Campos Neto, “now” so that the replacement of the position can take place at the end of the year. As shown by Political Broadcasting (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), members of the government’s political wing are structuring an agreement so that the appointment of the new president of the monetary institution will be made in August, September at the latest, to precede the municipal elections in October.

The president’s statement was made this Thursday, the 15th, in an interview with Rádio T, in Paraná. “I am changing the president of the Central Bank. I have to appoint the president of the Central Bank now, because he will be replaced at the end of the year”, he commented.

The plan to bring forward the name of the Central Bank to August, in addition to the objective of weakening the power of Campos Neto, a frequent target of Lula’s criticism, by reducing tension between the institution and the federal government, also has an economic calculation. Revealing the name before the end of Campos Neto’s term could avoid surprises and negative impacts on the Brazilian economy.

Lula commented on the Brazilian economic scenario and said that, although the interest rate, the Selic, is at a high level, “the entire economy is not affected by this rate”. In his assessment, medium-sized business owners are the ones who pay the highest price for the index level.

“First, we need to bring Brazil’s interest rates to a reasonable level that the entire world can understand. Second, we need to create conditions that make it easier for money to circulate in everyone’s hands,” said Lula.

The president commented that the Brazilian economy is also currently under pressure due to the interest rate in the United States and the value of the dollar. “We believe that if the Americans start to lower their interest rates now in September, this will also make it easier to lower the Selic rate in Brazil,” he assessed.