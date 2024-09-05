The PT member stated in an interview with “Rádio Vitoriosa” that the responsibility for choosing the presidents of the Legislative Branch lies with congressmen

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (September 5, 2024) that it does not have a candidate for the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies. In an interview with Victorious Radiofrom Uberlândia (MG), the PT member stated that the responsibility for choosing lies with the congressmen, despite having been consulted, in the last few days, at least 3 times about names that could succeed the current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“President Lula, the president of Brazil, has no candidate for Speaker of the House. The presidency of the House is the responsibility of the political parties and federal deputies.”he stated.

Earlier this week, the government saw the possibility of rallying support around Marcos Pereira (SP), president of the Republicans, to preside over the Chamber in 2025. The deputy’s name was considered more palatable and reliable, therefore, Lula entered the field to try to make Pereira viable.

Pereira met on Tuesday morning (September 3) with the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, to ask him to withdraw the candidacy of the party leader, Antonio Brito (BA), in favor of a convergence around Pereira. He heard a no.

Without support, Pereira went directly to Lula on Tuesday afternoon to inform him of his withdrawal. He indicated the deputy in his place Hugo Motta (PB), leader of his party in the Chamber. The name had the approval of the PT member and Motta became the favorite in the race.

The following day, Wednesday (September 4), the president met with Lira for the third time in recent weeks to discuss the change in the scenario. They did not reach a consensus on who should be anointed the de facto favorite.

Publicly, however, Lula maintains his speech that he will not interfere in the legislative elections. In the interview on Thursday (5 August), he spoke about the subject without being asked by the interviewer to show that he is impartial.

“President Lula has the responsibility to treat whoever is president well, because the president of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate do not need the president of the Republic. It is the president of the Republic who needs them. I have always treated them with respect and that is how I hope the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate elect the best so that we can have two very virtuous years of government starting next year.”he declared.

