(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has again said he does not expect a bad reaction from the United States on Brazil’s rapprochement with China, as Brazil is only after its sovereign interests.

“We don’t need to break up and fight with anyone for us to improve. Brazil has to look for its interests, Brazil has to go after what it needs and Brazil has to make possible agreements with all countries”, said Lula in conversation with journalists, before leaving the Chinese capital towards the United Arab Emirates. United.

“We don’t have political choices, ideological choices. We are with the choices of national interests, of the interest of the Brazilian people, of the national industry, of our sovereignty”, he defended.

During the visit, the Brazilian government signed memoranda of understanding to explore possible cooperation with the Chinese in the development of technology in several areas, including 5G and semiconductors, two themes that have been central to the dispute and the accusations that the US makes against China.

Before Lula’s trip, the special adviser to the Presidency Celso Amorim told Reuters that Brazil is indeed interested in receiving a Chinese semiconductor factory, if such a negotiation is possible, and that it is not concerned with eventual North American claims.

During the trip, Lula visited a Huawei technology center in Shanghai, where he learned about technologies used in schools and virtual reality, among others. The Chinese telecommunications giant, which has operated in Brazil for over 20 years, is one of the main targets of the US government.

“I went to visit Huawei because I needed to bring about a digital revolution in our country. Our country is very backward and I think it is wrong for us not to give the Brazilian people the same opportunity that other countries already have,” he said, adding that by defending Brazil’s interests it is doing exactly the same thing as the US or China. do in their business relationships.

(By Lisandra Paraguassu, in Brasilia)