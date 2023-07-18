In Brussels, the president articulated in a meeting with the vice president of Venezuela and the leader of the Venezuelan opposition

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (Jul 18, 2023) that it discussed the possibility of “normalize” the situation in Venezuela in a meeting with the vice-president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and with the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Gerardo Blyde. Presidents Emmanuel Macron (France), Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Alberto Fernández (Argentina) also participated in the meeting. The objective was to discuss the presidential elections in 2024 in Venezuela. The European Union would have asked to monitor the electoral process, but Venezuela barred any electoral observation mission from the bloc.

