Pre-candidate for the Mayor of São Paulo, the deputy was on the PT platform in 2 events this Saturday, but avoided electoral mentions

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (June 29, 2024) that it cannot mention the name of the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) for having already been fined for early electoral propaganda. The psolist is a pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo and is considered by the president to be the main bet in the 2024 elections.

Lula participated in two events in the capital of São Paulo to announce investments in education and urban mobility, but the events served as a platform for Boulos. Even so, both were careful not to evoke the electoral nature of the commitments.

In the morning, Lula had already avoided mentioning his ally. At the end of the afternoon event, however, the audience asked the president to talk about Boulos. “I can’t say Boulos’ name because I was already fined once because I said his name”, he responded.

Both were convicted by the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) for early electoral propaganda. At the May 1st event, the president asked the federal deputy for votes. The events this Saturday were the first after the conviction.

Earlier, the PT member’s profile on X (formerly Twitter) made a joke about the case. “A great former mayor, the current president of the Republic and…” was the caption used to accompany the publication of a photo with Marta Suplicy (PT), vice on the ticket, Lula and Boulos.