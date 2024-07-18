The PT member asked the Speaker of the Chamber to avoid “degradation of the political function” that leads to errors and the possibility of the powers being “mocked”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) that he called the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in June after 2 episodes of fights between deputies in the Chamber. The ruler said he asked for the deputy to be “conciliator” and avoid degradation of “political function”.

“The other day I called the Speaker of the House after a fight that took place there. I know there were some kicks, some slaps, some fire. I called him and said: ‘I think it’s like this, man, you need to talk with a lot of willingness to be conciliatory because we are promoting a process of degradation of the political function'”, he said.

For Lula, this type of behavior, of insulting opponents, leads politicians to make mistakes and be ridiculed. “as is often the case with the National Congress, the Senate, the Chamber, the Executive and the Supreme Court”.

The president made the statement during the sanctioning of 2 bills:

PL 1741 of 2022, which extends the deadlines for completing courses or programs for higher education students and researchers due to childbirth, birth of a child, adoption or obtaining legal custody for adoption;

PL 6230 of 2023, which amends legislation to ensure attention to climate change, the protection of biodiversity and risks and vulnerabilities to socio-environmental disasters in the National Environmental Education Policy.

The event was closed and only image professionals were allowed to attend, with no possibility of live broadcast. An audio recording of the president’s speech was later distributed to journalists by Secom (the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency). Congressmen and ministers participated in the meeting.

On June 5, Congressman André Janones (Avante-MG) was involved in a discussion that almost ended in physical aggression in the Ethics Committee. The congressman exchanged insults and provocations with opposition congressmen – among them Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) and Delegate Eder Mauro (PL-PA).

On the same day, Congresswoman Luiza Erundina (PSOL-SP), 89, was admitted to the Sírio Libanês Hospital in Brasília after falling ill during a session of the Chamber of Deputies’ Human Rights Committee. Government supporters blamed the opposition for the congresswoman’s illness. They claimed that she had been attacked by pro-Bolsonaro congressmen.