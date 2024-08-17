In São Leopoldo (RS), president declares he does not want to “build 15 square meter houses” for flood victims

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (16.Aug.2024) that the government “doesn’t want to build a hut” in Rio Grande do Sul, when referring to housing projects for those left homeless by the rains that hit the state in May this year.

“I want to tell you that I am very happy. Today, I inaugurated and delivered the first houses that I promised, and no one who lost their home will be left without a home. But we cannot build houses overnight. We have to survey the land to ensure that we are not going to build in a place that could flood again.”declared the president during the inauguration of the Scharlau Road Complex, on BR-116, in São Leopoldo (RS).

The PT member mentioned that he has already researched house models “Chinese” and “Swedes” to find a faster and better quality solution. “We don’t want to build a shack for our people. We’re not going to offer 15 m² houses. We want to provide homes that guarantee dignity and respect for the people.”he stated.

The project inaugurated this Friday (16th August) includes two new ramps on the Scharlau viaduct and the widening of the access lanes, which will go from two to three lanes in each direction. The works are part of a package of traffic improvements on the BR-116, covering 7 cities along 38.5 km.