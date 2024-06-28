The president’s statement was given at an event announcing government investments in Belo Horizonte

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (June 28, 2024) that Atlético-MG’s new stadium, Arena MRV, in Belo Horizonte, was “so chic” who “Not even the poor can enter anymore”. The PT member’s statement was made at an event announcing federal government investments in the capital of Minas Gerais. The PT member has been in Minas Gerais since Thursday (June 27) and will go to São Paulo this Friday afternoon.