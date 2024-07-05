At an event in Osasco (SP), the president said that “there is no point in wanting to talk about fiscal responsibility” with him and that he learned about the subject from his mother, Dona Lindu

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), stated this Friday (5.Jul.2024) that the economy will not collapse under his government. The statement comes after a series of market noises, the rise of the dollar and the announcement of cuts in mandatory expenses in the 2025 Budget.

“My government will not go bankrupt, because we have the responsibility to take care of this country,” said the president during the inauguration event of a new academic and administrative building of EPPEN (São Paulo School of Politics, Economics and Business), on the Osasco Campus of Unifesp (Federal University of Sao Paulo).

Watch (1min20s):

He said he learned about fiscal responsibility from his mother. “There is no point in talking about fiscal responsibility, because if there is one thing I learned from Dona Lindu, it was to be fiscally responsible, to take care of my paycheck, my salary and my family. And today my family is Brazil. There are 213 million children that we have to take care of and it will only work if the economy is in order.”, stated Lula.

He also responded to criticism about his statements against the BC (Central bank). “Political commentators get annoyed because I talk too much. It’s a good thing I talk too much,” he said.

“There’s no point in trying to mess up my life, harm my [ministro da Fazenda, Fernando] HaddadO [ministro da Educação] Camilo [Santana]. Do you know why? Because I am aware that I am not me. I am you. So, that is what gives us the strength to fix this country. We are going to fix the country.” declared the president.

COMPARISON TO BIDEN

On the occasion, Lula also responded to comparisons between him and the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democrat). The PT candidate’s vitality for the 2026 elections has been questioned, since at the end of them he will be close to the age of the American, 81 years old.

“These days I’ve been seeing several columnists’ articles saying that ‘Lula is tired’ because of Biden in the United States. Anyone who thinks I’m tired, I invite you to make an appointment with me during my term.”he said.

He cited the different places he visited this week and provoked critics: “If I can stand getting up at 5am and going to bed at midnight every day, then you can say I’m tired. I want to see if the person who says I’m tired and is sitting with my butt in the chair writing has the courage to get up and go out for a walk.”.

The parallel began to be drawn after Biden’s poor performance against Donald Trump (Republican) in a debate held on June 27. The US president has been pressured to withdraw his candidacy by his own allies who doubt his physical strength and good cognitive ability to defeat Trump.

Lula asked that anyone who has questions about his energy, ask his wife, Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja. “She is an eyewitness. When I say I am 70 years old, have the energy of a 30-year-old and the desire of a 20-year-old, I am speaking from experience.”