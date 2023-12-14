As president of the Brics Bank since March, the former president was asked about traveling in 1st class

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (14.dec.2023) that the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) was approached by a “fascist” in flight dEmirates Airlines. In Vvideo that went viral this weeka female voice questions the presence of Dilma, currently the president of the NDB (acronym in English for New Development Bank), in 1st classsse of the plane.

“These days, she [Dilma] She was coming to Brazil in 1st class and a fascist –they are everywhere– tried to say to her: 'Are you traveling in 1st class?' She [Dilma] He said: 'And where do you think the banker is?'”said the president.

The statement was given at the opening of the 4th National Youth Conference, in Brasília. On the occasion, Lula also said that he is continuing the construction work interrupted by Dilma's impeachment, referred to as “glook”.

“You helped us do many things and you will continue to help. All we did in these 11 months was rebuild what we had already built until 2016, when the coup against Dilma came. Today, she has the grateful role of being president. [sic] from the Brics bank”he stated.

Watch Dilma's video (49s):

LULA CELEBRATES “COMMUNIST MINISTER” AT THE STF

During the event, Lula also celebrated that “for the first time in history” the government managed to put a “communist minister” at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) – in reference to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, affiliated with the PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) for 15 years. Currently, he is in the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party).

The statement was interpreted by the chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdoas a way for the president to get closer to youth – the focus of the event.

“I think that he [Lula] he spoke with the youth as if to say: 'Look, there's one of yours'. A young man who was active in the student movement, in the Communist Party and was a judge. Who has the technical legal capacity, but has the political sensitivity of youth”stated.