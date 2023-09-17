President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that Cuba is “the victim of an illegal economic embargo” by the United States. The president spoke this Saturday (16) at the G77 Summit, a group that currently includes 134 countries from the so-called Global South. The PT member rejected the “inclusion of Cuba in the list of states sponsoring terrorism”.

“It is of special significance that, at this time of great geopolitical transformations, this Summit is held here in Havana. Cuba has been an advocate for fairer global governance. And to this day it is the victim of an illegal economic embargo. Brazil is against any unilateral coercive measure. We reject the inclusion of Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” said Lula.

Brazilian diplomacy has a history of opposing economic embargoes, however, in 2019, the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) voted in favor of the economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba during the UN General Assembly.

Lula also charged rich countries with “historic debt” due to global warming. “We must take advantage of the genetic heritage of our biodiversity, with fair sharing of benefits, protecting intellectual property over our resources and traditional knowledge”, she pointed out.

“We will promote sustainable industrialization, investing in renewable energy, socio-bio-economy and low-carbon agriculture. We will do this without forgetting that we do not have the same historical debt as rich countries due to global warming… That is why climate financing must be guaranteed to all developing countries, according to their needs and priorities”, he added.

The president also criticized “global governance” citing the UN. “The G77 was fundamental in exposing the anomalies of global trade and in defending the construction of a New International Economic Order. Unfortunately, many of our demands were never met. Global governance remains asymmetrical. The UN, the Bretton Woods system and the WTO are losing credibility,” he said.

“We cannot divide ourselves. We must forge a common vision that takes into account the concerns of low- and middle-income countries and other more vulnerable groups”, added the PT member. Lula also said that “multinationals have a business model that accentuates the concentration of wealth” when talking about the digital revolution.

“Large multinationals in the technology sector have a business model that accentuates the concentration of wealth, disrespects labor laws and often fuels human rights violations and encourages extremism. We run risks ranging from loss of privacy to the use of autonomous weapons, to the racist bias of many algorithms,” he pointed out.

After visiting Cuba, Lula will head to New York, in the United States, where he will give his first speech at the opening of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), next Tuesday (19).