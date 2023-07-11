In a weekly live, the petista said there was no more explanation for the high Selic and said that the BC president is “stubborn”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) that the president of the central bankRoberto Campos Neto, is “tinny” It is “stubborn” for keeping interest rates high in Brazil. According to the PT, there is no explanation for keeping the Selic – basic interest rate – at 13.75% per year. “Inflation is falling and soon the interest rate will start to drop because the president of the Central Bank is stubborn, he is stubborn, but he has no further explanation. So we have to be very calm.”stated Lula in his live weekly. The Central Bank signaled, in June, that the interest rate could start to fall in August.