The country won 25 gold medals and 89 in total; the president received the athletes at Planalto and said that they are the pride of the country

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) received the Brazilian Paralympic athletes this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) and said that their performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics was a “feat” and a “epic”. The PT member was moved when speaking at the ceremony and said that Paralympic sports are a source of pride for the country.

“People with physical problems get up and say, ‘I’m going because I can.’ And they train. This is a source of pride for any country. This is a source of pride. What you did in France was a feat, it was an epic. Not only because of the medal, but because of the atmosphere that was created around what Brazil could represent.”he stated.

Brazil ended the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with its best performance in history. In total, Brazilian athletes won 89 medals, 25 of which were gold, and left the country in 5th place in the medal table, ahead of Paralympic powers such as Ukraine.

With 94 gold medals and 219 in total, the Chinese delegation once again topped the list it has led since the Athens Games in 2004. Great Britain (124 medals, 49 of which were gold), the United States (104 in total and 36 gold) and the Netherlands (55 and 26) rounded out the top 5. Understand all the acronyms, categories and classes of the Paralympic Games here.

Lula said he is proud of the athletes who, despite having disabilities, perform better than him in sports. As an example, the PT member said he does not know how to swim.

“You don’t know about the pride and suffering. Pride because when we see a person with a disability in a pool and know that I don’t have a disability, I don’t know how to swim. I keep thinking about how embarrassed I could be to see Danielzinho swimming the way he did. And me, a big guy like that, here without knowing how to swim.”he said.