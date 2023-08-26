President made 1st state visit to an African country in his 3rd term; wants to expand political and commercial relations with Angola

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (26.Aug.2023) that it had asked Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira for a study for the opening of a Consulate General of Brazil in Luanda, capital of Angola. The city already houses the Brazilian embassy in the African country. According to Lula, the request is based on the fact that around 30,000 Brazilians live in the area. “Angola is already home to our largest community on the entire African continent. Therefore, I instructed Chancellor Mauro Vieira to study the opening of a Consulate General in Luanda, which would be the 1st in a Portuguese-speaking country in Africa”, he said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs defines Consulates General as subordinate to embassies and without political representation. They are mainly intended for consular assistance and commercial and cultural promotion of Brazil.