In an interview with “RedeTV!”, the president stated that he is investing more than his predecessor in all areas of government and that, therefore, the economy will react

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (27.Feb.2024) that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of Brazil should grow 3% “or a little more”. In an interview with TV network!the PT member said he was investing more than his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in all areas of government and that, therefore, the economy will react.

“We will grow more than any prediction. We will reach 3[%] or a little more growth this year. And why are we going to grow? Because things are happening”declared the head of the Executive.

“You can take any area of ​​government, any area, choose an area, Kennedy, draw lots, and let's research. In all areas, we are investing twice as much as was invested in the government of other citizens. The double”Lula told journalist Kennedy Alencar, from TV network!.

Financial market analysts increased their estimate for Brazil's economic growth in 2024. The median projection went from 1.68% to 1.75% on February 27. It was the 2nd consecutive increase. Read the complete of Focus Bulletin (PDF – 773 kB).

Brazil's GDP for 2023 will be released on Friday (1st March) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In 2022, it grew 2.9%.