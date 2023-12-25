Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 13:47

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the first lady, Janja da Silva, participated this Monday (25), Christmas Day, in a welcome lunch with returnees who arrived in Brazil from the Gaza Strip, in Palestine, last Saturday (23), after leaving the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in the Middle East.

To those present, Lula assured that Itamaraty will continue working to repatriate Brazilians and relatives who are still in Gaza. “As long as there is someone in the Gaza Strip wanting to return to Brazil, we will be available to look for them,” said the president.

Related news:

“It is not humanly possible to accept what is happening in the Gaza Strip. The death of so many women and so many children is not possible. The destruction of all the heritage built by the Palestinian people”, added Lula, referring to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The president also defended “the urgent need for the release of hostages”, in reference to the Israelis kidnapped and still held by Hamas.

The president praised the work of the Operation Returning in Peace multidisciplinary team and stated that the government will not leave the repatriates without assistance. “I want you to have a very peaceful lunch and know that we will continue to take care of you in the best way possible.”

21 of the 30 people who arrived on Brazilian soil on a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane, taking part in the lunch, after boarding in Cairo, capital of Egypt, in third flight of Operation Returning in Peace exclusively for returnees originating in Gaza. The remaining passengers have already continued on to their final destinations, in states such as Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Lula arrived at noon at the Transit Hotel at the Brasília Air Base, where the repatriates are temporarily staying. Upon arrival, she spoke to the repatriated children and took a photo with the group.

Palestinian repatriation

The 30 Brazilians and Palestinians who arrived in Brazil on Saturday (23) represent the third group of repatriates who were in Gaza.

Brazil's diplomatic representation in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, in the West Bank, estimates that there are still 23 people awaiting approval from the authorities to cross the border, in Rafah, the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Each list of returnees must be approved by authorities in Israel, Egypt and Palestine. In Brazil, exit authorization negotiations are mediated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), through the country's embassies in Tel Aviv (Israel) and Cairo (Egypt), and also through representation in Ramallah.

Balance of operation

In total, the Brazilian government's Operation Returning in Peace repatriated 1,555 passengers and 53 pets on 13 FAB flights.

In addition to transporting people, Brazil donated and delivered 40 portable water purifiers to the conflict region; two medicine kits weighing 267 kilos; voltaic kits, totaling six tons; inputs and supplies for humanitarian assistance, weighing 12 tons.