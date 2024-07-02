Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/07/2024 – 12:37

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated, this Tuesday, 2, that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will never return to head the Executive after losing the 2022 election and becoming ineligible until 2030. According to the president, the extreme right will need to adapt to the democratic regime and dialogue, which would make radical candidacies like Bolsonaro’s unfeasible.

“He lost. He lost the elections and I’m going to tell you something: he’s not coming back. These people are going to have to learn to like democracy, they’re going to have to learn to live together in a civilized way, in an educated way, respecting each other,” said Lula.

The president stated, during the same interview with Bahian radio Societythis Tuesday, who hopes to see opposition groups adhering to moderate political negotiation and the ideal of fighting inequality. According to the president, his dream is to see the opposition “wake up in the morning saying good morning, with a smile on their face, extending a hand to those most in need and suffering.”

In June 2023, the TSE convicted Jair Bolsonaro of abuse of political power and misuse of the media, for the meeting with ambassadors in which the then president attacked the country’s electoral system.

Three months later, in October, the former Chief Executive was convicted once again, for abuse of political power during the Independence Day holiday in 2022. The September 7 conviction also extended to Walter Braga Netto, former minister and vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket in the 2022 election.

The former president and Braga Netto appealed to the Supreme Court against their conviction for abuse of political power, but their appeal was denied by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. In June, however, TSE Justice Raul Araújo annulled the conviction. The judge assessed the case as “partial lis pendens,” that is, when a person has already been investigated and convicted for a specific fact. Even with the reversal, Jair Bolsonaro remains ineligible until 2030.