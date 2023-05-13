The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Friday, the 12th, that former President Jair Bolsonaro will have to face the consequences of the lies that were told while he was in charge of the Executive. Citing the testimonies that Bolsonaro has provided to the Federal Police, the Chief Executive commented on the accusation of forgery of the covid-19 vaccine card and said that Bolsonaro has “a little tail in jail”.

“Now, he (Bolsonaro) is indoors with his tail stuck. He is giving testimony (to the PF). He will know how bad it was for him to lie during the government process. He even forged the vaccine card”, commented Lula, at an event to launch a full-time school program, in Fortaleza, capital of Ceará, this Friday. “Imagine what kind of President of the Republic, with a pandemic killing 700,000 people and he forged his vaccine card; it’s not possible.”

The chief executive said that, “God willing”, the country will not have someone “so undemocratic” as a representative. “A guy who has the responsibility for the deaths of 300,000 people in this country who could have been saved if he had done his job correctly,” he said in reference to the covid-19 pandemic.

Eletrobras

For the third time in one day, Lula returned to criticize the privatization of Eletrobras in the previous government. Once again, he said he will prove corruption in the sale process, classifying the privatization as a “crime against the country”.