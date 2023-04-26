In Madrid, PT quoted “denialist president” responsible for half of deaths caused by covid in Brazil

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) that the former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should be judged by a “slaughter”during the pandemic. The statement was made in a speech alongside the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in Madrid. Lula did not mention Bolsonaro by name, but he spoke about the actions of the Brazilian government at the time when the covid-19 emerged and said: “This man will one day have to be judged in an international court for a massacre that happened in our country”.