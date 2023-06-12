In launching a plan for literacy, PT said that Brazil failed miserably with children

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (June 12, 2023) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) preferred denialism and hate speech during the covid-19 pandemic. Speech was during the launch of National Literate Child Commitmentat the Planalto Palace.

Lula said that literacy suffered with the covid-19 pandemic and that the Brazilian state failed “miserably” with the children.

According to him, the “error” it wasn’t from the teachers or the families, but from the government. In this context, he criticized the spending ceiling and Bolsonaro by saying that the mistake was to treat investments as expenses that disturbed the fiscal balance and the lack of dialogue between federal entities.

“More than 1 million children were left to their own devices in the literacy process… the great truth is that the delay in literacy occurs because the Brazilian State has failed miserably in recent years”he declared.

“Unfortunately in Brazil we had a very dark period in that country in which the federated entities did not talk to each other”, completed the president.

National Literate Child Commitment

The program launched this Monday will have R$ 2 billion in investments over 4 years, according to the government, and wants to ensure that all children know how to read and write by the end of the 2nd year of elementary school.

Another objective of the program will be to focus on recomposing the learning of children who went through the literacy phase during the covid-19 pandemic.

The idea is to focus on children aged 6 and 7, but with promotion for children aged up to 5 and reinforcement in children aged 8 to 10, who should have been literate during the pandemic.

O MEC (Ministry of Education) will provide technical and financial support to states and municipalities, which will need to enter the program by term of adhesion.

According to the government, the program is divided into 5 axes: management and governance, training, physical and pedagogical infrastructure, recognition of good practices and an evaluation system.

According to the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanathe government is building with the unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) a system of national recognition of good municipal and state practices within the program for promoting literacy.

Watch the ceremony in its entirety (1h03min):