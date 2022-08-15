The PT said that the president “tries to take advantage” of the system, but was unaware of its functioning.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) shared a video on his social networks this Sunday (14.Aug.2022) to deny accusations that, if elected, he will end Pix – the instant payments system developed by the BC (Central Bank).

Lula also criticized the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the PT’s words, the current Chief Executive “Try to take advantage” of the system, but was unaware of its operation shortly before it was released.

“Bolsonaro tries to take advantage of PIX, but in reality he didn’t even know how the system worked in the week of its launch. And now even Central Bank officials say it did more harm than good. Share!”, he wrote the former president.

Produced by the platform Truth on the Netthe video claims that Bolsonaro lies when he wants to turn Pix into a “conquest” of your government. The piece shows that the Central Bank has been working on the creation of the system since 2018.

“The Bolsonaro family will continue to try to make Brazilians believe that Lula is not in favor of what is good for the people”ends the narrator of the video.