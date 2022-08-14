





Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) approved the amount of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil, the former Bolsa Família, until December only as a strategy to guarantee his re-election to the Planalto Palace, but promised to keep the benefit, if elected. PT made a live broadcast on social media this Saturday 13, alongside federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), who withdrew his pre-candidacy to support Lula.

“As long as hunger and misery are not ended, emergency aid cannot be ended. You can even create an upheaval in this country if you take away the little bit of possibility that these people have”, said Lula. “There is no way to get the benefit without us recovering the Brazilian economy, without generating employment, without solving hunger”, she said.

The additional R$200 for Auxílio Brasil, which raises the minimum benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, will be valid between August and December of this year. The increase was allowed by Congress after the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which provides for expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in benefits to those registered in the program, in addition to some specific professional categories, such as truck drivers.

Lula also said that there is no explanation for the existence of hunger in a country with the dimensions and production capacity of food that Brazil has – the estimate is that 33 million people are currently in this condition. “There is no explanation for you to see a woman in the butcher’s line picking up a bone, or for you to see people picking up trash to eat or seeing people on the street with the little paper written asking for food, saying they are hungry”, said the ex. -president. “And with children, something we haven’t seen for a long time,” he added.

Brazil is the third largest producer of animal protein in the world, behind only China and the United States, according to the Agricultural Perspectives Database of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations. for Food and Agriculture (FAO).

“Brazil exports almost all the meat it produces, so what is the explanation for the people not having enough to eat?”, asked Lula, adding that Brazil would be the largest producer of animal protein in the world. According to the former president, small and medium agricultural producers are not receiving the necessary assistance to produce food. “Pronaf didn’t help people to produce more rice, more beans”, he said.

“We need to re-understand that we need a set of public policies that involve the small rural producer, the micro-entrepreneur in the city, the worker who is unemployed, it needs to involve everyone so that the economy works again”, said Lula.

For the former president, Bolsonaro guaranteed emergency aid at a time close to the elections to get help with his campaign. “If that money falls into your account, take it and eat it, because if not, Guedes will take it, that’s the logic,” Lula advised the audience watching the broadcast. “We have to say loud and clear to the Brazilian people, there is no way to end emergency aid without us recovering the Brazilian economy,” he said.

In addition to the broadcast held this Saturday, Janones said that he will do others alongside Lula, with the possibility of interaction with voters. The federal deputy for Minas Gerais has more than 8 million followers on Facebook and is considered an expert in social networks and digital communication, an area that accumulates flaws in the PT campaign.







