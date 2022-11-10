For the president-elect, demonstrations have no “foot, no head” and Justice needs to detect who the financiers are

the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), said this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022) that it is up to the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), recognize defeat in the electoral process. He made the statement after meeting with the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, at the Court’s headquarters in Brasília.

“It is up to the president to recognize his defeat, reflect and prepare for a few years to run again”, said.

Lula spoke about the acts that preach a military coup or federal intervention. “No one will believe a coup speech by someone who lost the elections. I lost 3 elections. Every time I lost, I went home to regret it, I was sad. I never went into depression, because Corinthians do not go into depression”, declared the president-elect.

According to the PT, the Justice must list who finances the acts. “I think it is necessary to detect who is funding these protests that have no head or tail, the insults to the authorities, the threat of closure, verbal aggression. Something that I, who was once a union leader, who already went on strike, was not used to using this”said.

Lula’s commitment to the TSE was the last of a series of visits to representatives of the Powers of the Republic. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the meetings continue, this time at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

Upon leaving the Electoral Court, Lula said that he respects institutions. According to him, “were attacked in a language not always recommended”🇧🇷 The PT refers to the frictions of the Bolsonaro government, which ends at the end of this year.

“First, to thank the Judiciary for the behavior and honesty in confronting violence, in confronting illegality, in confronting the democratic disrespect that was being practiced in our country”declared the PT.

Lula stated that the electronic voting machine is “an achievement of the Brazilian people” and said he thinks that many countries “they envy Brazil for the smoothness of the process”🇧🇷

“In the United States, the most advanced country in the world, they are counting votes so far on paper to find out who was elected”declared the PT in reference to the elections for the US Congress, held on Tuesday (8.nov).

Lula was speaking to the press when the Defense Ministry report was released, which, without evidence of fraud in the elections, has doubts about electronic voting machines. The news should stir up Bolsonaro supporters who, unhappy with the result, are protesting in front of the barracks asking the army to seize power.

“These people have no reason to protest”declared the president-elect.

Earlier, the PT met with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), at the Official Residence. Arrived at 10:15 am and left at 11:50 am. Then he had lunch with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) at the official residence of Casa Alta. Before going to the TSE, Lula met with 10 STF ministers in the afternoon, at the Court’s headquarters. Only Roberto Barroso, who is in Egypt for COP27, did not participate.

The president-elect, since his campaign, seeks to convey an image of a statesman. This Wednesday’s gestures are part of this movement.

In the case of the meetings with Lira and Pacheco, Lula also seeks to strengthen relations to unlock the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) which, if approved, will allow him to break the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises.

The approval of the proposal, which has not yet been disclosed nor has a defined value, before Lula’s inauguration is one of the possible means to maintain the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 in early 2023.

At the end of the day, the PT said he will not interfere in the elections for presidents of the Senate and Chamber. “Whoever wins the elections will be president, and it is with him that Alckmin and I will have to relate”he said.

The statement is important because Arthur Lira was Bolsonaro’s main ally in the government and will seek re-election. He is the strongest candidate, but his re-election will be more difficult if Lula puts the weight of the federal government to try to elect another president of the Chamber.