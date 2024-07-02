The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent R$300 billion to stay in the presidency, even buying votes, and still lost. The PT member said that his opponent “don’t come back” for the presidency because “these people” needs to learn to like democracy.

“R$300 billion to try not to lose the elections. Buying votes, giving money to taxi drivers, to drivers, distributing money to everyone. Making exemptions, making tax breaks. He lost. He lost the elections and I’m going to tell you something, he’s not coming back.”he said.

In an interview with Rádio Sociedade, in Salvador (BA), Lula also declared that he was only a candidate in the last elections because he was the only one capable of defeating fascism.

“I ran for office now in the elections because I was aware that the only chance to defeat fascism was me. The last chance.”he declared.

Asked if he was afraid of suffering from ageism, prejudice due to his age, in the upcoming elections in a comparison with US President Joe Biden, Lula said no. He said he felt like “a boy” and even joked with the First Lady: “You can ask Janja”.

Lula said again that the decision on whether or not to run for election due to health concerns is Biden’s and that he will only run again in 2026 if there is no better, younger option.

“I would only be a new candidate if no one appears to defeat fascism, this type of people who are preaching lies, hatred, denialism. Otherwise, we have to look for a young candidate who can win the elections.”he said.

The Brazilian president also compared Bolsonaro to Donald Trump, whom he once again called a liar.

“[Trump] He was like my opponent, he had no commitment to any truth. He opened his mouth, it was like a latrine, he was there talking nonsense.”he stated.

