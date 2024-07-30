Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 13:49

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused big tech companies of collecting data “without paying taxes” and “disclosing things they shouldn’t.” The statements were made during the presentation of the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Plan at the National Conference on Science, Technology and Innovation in Brasília on Tuesday, the 30th.

“I keep thinking: if this thing is so good, why is it artificial? Why is it artificial if it can be manipulated by human intelligence? Ultimately, it is human intelligence that can improve it, because it is nothing more than our ability to collect all the data,” he said.]

+ Next week, I will hold a meeting with ministers to present an AI proposal, says Lula

Lula continued: “And we have big tech companies that do this without asking for permission, without paying taxes, and they still charge money and get rich by disclosing things that shouldn’t be disclosed.”

The proposed plan, authored by the National Council for Science and Technology and entitled “AI for the Good of All”, foresees R$23.03 billion in investments in the years of validity, between 2024 and 2028. Most of these resources, R$12.72 billion, come from credits from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FDNCT) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

Another R$5.57 billion corresponds to the non-reimbursable resource of the FNDCT; R$2.90 billion, to the Annual Budget Law (LOA), without non-reimbursable FNDCT; R$1.06 billion, to the private sector, with investments and counterparts; R$430 million, to state-owned companies; and R$360 million from other sources.

The projected amounts are total and would still depend on confirmation in the budget and financial planning of each year. Most of the funds would be allocated to Business Innovation actions. The project is still under analysis by the Ministry of the Civil House.

Also present at the event were the ministers of Science and Technology, Luciana Santos; Health, Nísia Trindade; Education, Camilo Santana; Institutional Security Office, Marcos Amaro; Communications Secretariat, Laércio Portela; General Secretariat of the Presidency, Márcio Macedo; in addition to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Services, Márcio Fernando Elias Rosa, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Gustavo Guimarães, and the president of Petrobras, Magda Chambriard.