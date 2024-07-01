President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) acknowledged this Monday (1st) that President Joe Biden, of the United States, did not do well in last week’s first presidential debate against Donald Trump and that he is slower.

This is because Biden performed below expectations in the meeting with Trump and could leave the presidential race in the United States for the Democratic party. Lula, however, said he hopes he continues in the race, and that he should only put his candidacy aside if he really sees that he is unable to run.

“I personally like Biden, I’ve met him several times. I think he has a problem, he’s moving more slowly, taking longer to respond to things. But, the only one who knows what Biden’s conditions are is Biden,” said Lula in an interview with Radio Princess from Feira de Santana (BA), where he makes federal government announcements this Monday (1st).

Lula stated that there is a certain restriction with older politicians, especially those over 80 years old – Biden is 81 years old –, but that this does not prevent them from continuing in politics. He cited, for example, José Sarney (94 years old) and Fernando Henrique Cardoso (93 years old), who “have a good head”.

Lula is in favor of Joe Biden’s candidacy and against Trump, stating that the United States election is important for the whole world. “Depending on who wins, the world can make the world better or worse”, highlighted the president.

“The world needs to become more human, supportive, fraternal, more humanistic. People are very angry, very irritated,” she pointed out.

For him, Biden’s fragility was very exposed during the debate, with a “certain slowness in responding to things”, while Trump – whom he referred to as a “lying citizen” – told, he says, 101 lies according to an investigation carried out by the newspaper. The New York Times.

“Biden is the one who knows. A person can lie to himself, he can lie to everyone. But he can’t lie to himself his whole life. Biden has to evaluate: if he’s well and in good condition, great. But if he’s not, it’s better for them to [partido Democrata] make a decision,” said Lula in reference to the possibility of the party changing candidates.

Lula also recalled the election he ran in 2018, when he was arrested and nominated Fernando Haddad (PT) as his replacement. For him, the PT candidate did well in the campaign, although he lost to Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Zelensky and UN

President Lula also commented on his relationship with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who has demanded that the PT member take a more emphatic stance against Russia, but that he avoids taking such a critical stance.

Lula once again highlighted that he is against war and that it could be resolved at a negotiation table. He says he asked Celso Amorim to speak to Zelensky about opening a gap to begin discussing the end of the conflict.

And he also once again defended a reform of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, which no longer reflects the global geopolitics of 1945. For him, the collegiate needs to be expanded with more countries representing Latin America, Asia and Africa, and with action that truly puts the approved resolutions into practice.