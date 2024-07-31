President reaffirmed his admiration for the US president, who withdrew from running for re-election just months before the election

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (31.Jul.2024) that the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), had “a lot of character” It is “a lot of dignity” by giving up his candidacy for re-election just a few months before the election.

“For a man to take the attitude that Biden took, of giving up his candidacy, just a few months before the election, because of a problem that only he knows about, not me, it takes a lot of character, a lot of dignity, to be very ethical and to love his people a lot. That’s what he did.”declared at the law’s sanctioning ceremony 1,818 of 2022which establishes the National Policy for Integrated Fire Management, in Corumbá (MS).

The Chief Executive took the opportunity to talk about the call he made with the Democrat on Tuesday (30.Jul), when he congratulated him on the “magnanimous” decision to withdraw from the US election race.

“And this is an example for everyone who governs. We have to do things thinking about others, we don’t think about gratitude. We don’t wait for people to recognize ‘I did this, I did that’. What we do is our obligation.”he stated.

Lula also said he spoke with the US leader about the elections in Venezuela. They agreed on the need for the full release of the Venezuelan election records to validate the results.

President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) was reelected and declared himself the winner, despite the opposition accusing fraud and questioning the result.