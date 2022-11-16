SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that climate change will be the top priority of his administration and that he will prioritize efforts to fight deforestation.

Speaking at the United Nations (UN) COP27 climate summit in Egypt this Wednesday, Lula said he believes that the fight against global warming is also inseparable from the fight against poverty.

“I want to take advantage of this conference to announce that the fight against climate change will have the highest profile in the structure of my government”, said Lula in his speech.

The world has ignored warnings about climate change while spending trillions of dollars on wars, the president-elect said.

He also stated that the international community needs better leadership to face global warming and added that Brazil is ready to join efforts in order to build a healthier planet.

(Reporting by Jake Spring, William James and Gloria Dickie)