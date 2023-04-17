President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again asserted that the responsibility for the Russian invasion of Ukraine lies with both Moscow and Kiev. “The decision to go to war was taken by two countries,” he said at a press conference before leaving Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, at the end of his trip to Asia.

In January, during the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Brazil, Lula went so far as to say that Russia was wrong to invade the neighboring country, but also pointed to the guilt of Ukraine itself. “I keep thinking that when one doesn’t want to, two don’t fight,” she said. In May 2022, he also declared that Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelensky would be “as guilty as (Vladimir) Putin”, Russian President, for the conflict.

The start of the war, however, came when Russian bombs were dropped on military targets in Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities in central and eastern Ukraine, in the early hours of February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin had authorized a military operation in the region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the interview in the United Arab Emirates, Lula also spoke about his plans to build a “group of countries that have no involvement with the war” and that would be willing to talk with Russia and Ukraine, for the end of the conflict. “When there was the economic crisis of 2008, we quickly created the G20 to try to save the economy. It is now important to create another G20 to end the war and establish peace,” he said.

Repeating the tone of statements given in China, the president again said that the United States and the European Union end up encouraging the permanence of the conflict with their actions. “President Putin does not take the initiative to stop, Zelensky does not take the initiative to stop, and Europe and the United States end up making a contribution to the continuation of this war,” he said.

G7

Questioned whether he was making moves to have an economic bloc separate from the G7, without the use of the dollar as a common currency, Lula said he had no such intention and stated that “the G7 does not need Brazil to exist”. He also stated that “the G20 is even more important”, because it brings together more countries, with greater representation to discuss current problems.

He also defended the presence of more countries in the UN Security Council, including Latin America, Africa, Arab countries and Germany, in favor of what he called “a stronger global governance”.

Brennand

Lula stated that he did not discuss with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the issue of the extradition of Brazilian businessman Thiago Brennand, accused of assault and rape, and said he did not know how the process would go. “When it will happen is a question of justice,” he said.

He added, however, that the businessman “has to pay”. “If there are 1 million citizens like this in the world, they all deserve to be punished, because it is not humanly acceptable for such a brute to be an aggressor of women,” added the Brazilian president.

Arab Emirates

After answering questions from the press, Lula left to return to Brazil, ending his official trip to Asia that began last Tuesday morning, the 11th, with his trip to China. The president must stop first in Lisbon, where he makes a technical stop of almost two hours, and then he will leave for Brasília and should arrive around 9 pm.

President Lula landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the 15th. In his only appointment of the day, Lula met with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Presidential Palace, and members of the Brazilian entourage signed memoranda of understanding ( a document that formalizes agreements and alignment of expectations) with authorities in the country. At the meeting, Lula highlighted the “rich” partnership between the countries and spoke of cooperation in trade, sports and artificial intelligence.