The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Thursday (May 11, 2023) that 700 million Brazilians died during the covid-19 pandemic. The PT supporter was speaking at the signing ceremony of the Decree to Regulate the Paulo Gustavo Law, which allocates resources to the cultural sector, in Salvador (BA). The statement by the Chief Executive, however, is wrong, since Brazil has 207.8 million inhabitants, according to the preview of the 2022 Census, made by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Data from the Ministry of Health also show that, until this Friday (May 12), 702,116 Brazilians died from the disease.

Watch (49s):