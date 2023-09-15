Sanctioned law places the benefit on the list of urgent protective measures of the Maria da Penha Law; will have to be granted by a judge

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned this Thursday (September 14, 2023) the law that places rental assistance on the list of urgent protective measures of the Maria da Penha Law. The text had no vetoes and the benefit can be granted by judges, when they deem it necessary, for a maximum of 6 months. The costs of this decision will come from Suas (Unified Social Assistance System) and the Social Assistance Fund. There is no fiscal cost forecast for the measure due to the irregular nature of the benefit, the granting of which must be analyzed by the judge. “It is another instrument within the Maria da Penha Law that guarantees more rights for women”, said the interim Minister of Women, Maria Helena Guarezi. The holder of the position, Cida Gonçalves, is in the United States attending events related to the UN General Assembly (United Nations).