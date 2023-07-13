Among the changes are the return of track 1 financing, an increase in the value of the property to be purchased and lower interest rates

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) approves this Thursday (July 13, 2023) the new Minha Casa, Minha Vida. The ceremony will take place at 11 am at the Planalto Palace. One of the main marks of PT administrations, the measure had been extinguished by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to give way to the similar Casa Verde and Amarela. It was recreated by Lula in February this year and was approved by the National Congress.

The program is aimed at families living in urban areas with a monthly income of up to R$8,000 and families living in rural areas with an annual income of up to R$96,000. Benefits such as Bolsa Família and sick pay are not included in the calculation. It will be organized into 6 income categories.

Here is the order of income brackets for families in urban areas:

Urban Level 1 – gross monthly family income up to R$ 2,640;

Urban Group 2 – gross monthly family income from R$ 2,640.01 to R$ 4,400; It is

Urban Group 3 – gross monthly family income from R$ 4,400.01 to R$ 8,000.

Here is the division of lanes in the rural area:

Rural Range 1 – gross annual family income of up to R$ 31,680;

Rural Range 2 – annual gross family income from R$ 31,680.01 to R$ 52,800; It is

Rural Range 3 – annual gross family income from R$ 52,800.01 to R$ 96,000

Among the main changes in the project is the return of funding for urban track 1, which had been extinguished by the previous program. Now, half of the funding must be authorized for this group.

There was also an increase in the maximum value of the property that can be acquired, a reduction in interest and an increase in the subsidy for financing.

According to the government, housing can be offered in the form of assignment, donation, lease, lending, leasing or sale. Furthermore, with the new program, Caixa Econômica Federal will no longer be the only bank to be used in transactions.

The final text of Minha Casa, Minha Vida also includes an indication of people with priority. Are they: