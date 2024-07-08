Text determines obligations of service providers towards consumers and professionals, such as rescheduling and reimbursement

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the law that determines emergency measures for the tourism and culture sectors of Rio Grande do Sul. The text determines obligations of service providers with consumers and previously hired professionals. The law published in the edition of this Monday (8.Jul.2024) of Official Diary of the Union. Here is the full (PDF – 65 kB).

According to the legislation, the objective is to “mitigate the effects of the crisis resulting from natural disasters in the tourism and culture sectors”. Rio Grande do Sul faces the consequences of heavy rains and floods.

The measures were approved by Congress on June 12 and are valid for the period from April 27 until 12 months after the validity of Legislative Decree No. 36, of May 7, 2024, which recognized the state of public calamity in the State.

According to the law, in the event of postponement or cancellation of services, reservations and events (such as shows and shows) as a result of natural disasters, the service provider or business corporation will be obliged to ensure:

the rescheduling of services, reservations and postponed events;

the provision of credit for use or discount on the purchase of other services, reservations and events available at the respective companies; or

the refund of amounts, upon request by the consumer.

The operations “will occur without additional cost, fee or fine to the consumer, on any date the event occurs” and extend for a period of up to 120 days after the end of the validity of the decree that recognized the state of public calamity in Rio Grande do Sul.

“The supplier is not obliged to provide any form of compensation if the consumer does not make the request within the stipulated period.”, reads the text.

Refunds in cases of postponement or cancellation will be made when the service provider is unable to offer rescheduling.

“Artists, speakers or other professionals who own the content contracted and who are impacted by postponements or cancellations of events due to natural disasters, including concerts, rodeos and musical and performing arts shows, and professionals contracted to carry out these events will not be obliged to immediately reimburse the amounts for services or fees, as long as the event is rescheduled, observing the deadline of 6 (six) months after the end of the validity of Legislative Decree No. 36, of May 7, 2024, for its realization.”, says the law.

