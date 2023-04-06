New rule obliges water supply companies to correct network failures and increase distribution efficiency

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned, with a veto, the law that obliges sanitation concessionaires to prevent water waste. The norm also deals with the use of rainwater and so-called gray water, that used in showers, bathroom sinks, tanks and washing machines. Law 14,546 of 2023 was published this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023), in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (73 KB).

The new standard includes 2 articles in the Basic Sanitation Law. Under the new rule, it is the obligation of public water supply service providers to correct failures in the hydraulic network to prevent leaks and increase the efficiency of the distribution system. Companies must also inspect the supply network to curb irregular connections.

The text also establishes that the Union must encourage the use of rainwater and the non-potable reuse of gray water in new buildings and in landscaping, agricultural, forestry and industrial activities.

According to the new law, rainwater and gray water must undergo a treatment process that guarantees safe use.

Veto

Lula vetoed one of the provisions of the text approved by the National Congress last month. The section established that rainwater and gray water could only be destined to “less restrictive activities regarding quality”.

According to the veto message sent to the Legislature, the president justifies that the measure “would make the use of rainwater unfeasible for consumption in the Brazilian semi-arid region and would cause water insecurity for the inhabitants of the region, since there is a wide use of cisterns for collecting rainwater and its use for various purposes, including the use like drinking water”.

The veto must be analyzed within 30 days by senators and deputies, who may maintain or reject it.

With information from Brazil Agency.