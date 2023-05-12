President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sanctioned the law that authorizes the extension of fixed-term contracts and the hiring of professionals within the scope of the Ministry of Health. According to the text, published in the Official Diary of the Union This Friday, the 12th, the ministry is authorized to extend up to 4,117 fixed-term contracts for health professionals to federal hospitals and national institutes in the State of Rio de Janeiro and to hire the necessary professionals to reach the total of 4,117 expected vacancies . According to the Law, the extension and contracting will not depend on the maintenance of the formal declaration of the state of public calamity that motivated the conclusion of the contracts; may not exceed the date of December 1, 2024; and will be subject to budgetary and financial availability.













