The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the National Policy to Stimulate Entrepreneurship for Rural Youth. One of the objectives of the law is to train rural entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 29.
The document was published in official diary on Tuesday (5.Sep.2023) and signed on Monday (4.Sep.). The document also has the signature of ministers Flávio Dino (Justice) and Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture). Here’s the full of the text, from nº 14.666 (126 kB).
The idea is that the public authorities act in a coordinated manner at the federal, state, municipal and district levels to support young rural entrepreneurs, promoting entrepreneurial education, promoting technical training, facilitating access to credit and promoting the dissemination of technologies in rural areas. .
With the proposal, actions to encourage entrepreneurship should be encouraged in rural schools, technical schools and universities located in these locations. Technical training should preferably be carried out through Ater actions (Technical Assistance and Rural Extension).
In expanding credit, the law says that it will use the instruments and financial agents of the National Rural Credit System for the operationalization of rural credit. To access the benefit, young entrepreneurs must have participated in at least one of the entrepreneurial education or training actions promoted by the program.
In order to disseminate technologies in the countryside, the national policy says that it will invest in research on appropriate technologies for family farming and rural family enterprises. Temporary financial incentives are also planned for projects that apply technologies for coexistence with the semi-arid region.
Here are the project objectives:
- encourage the transformation of young people into entrepreneurial leaders, sensitive to identifying opportunities for professional development, family development and the territory where they are inserted;
- to stimulate the development of productive projects by young farmers, as a way of making work and income alternatives viable;
- expand skills, knowledge and practices that enable the efficient management of the agricultural business, in order to promote entrepreneurship, leadership, cooperativism, planning, the use of productive techniques, commercialization, rural businesses and governance;
- encourage the development of skills related to non-agricultural activities with potential for expansion in rural areas;
- encourage young people and their families to structure a governance strategy for family succession;
- broaden the understanding of sustainable rural development, agricultural practices, regional cultures, public policies for family farming, organization and social management;
- encourage the use of traditional knowledge associated with technological innovations and associative management tools for rural activities.
- to awaken young people’s interest in cooperative business and highlight its benefits for the competitiveness of products;
- enhance the productive action of young family farmers, combining training, technical assistance and access to credit; It is
- encourage the training and emancipation of various rural populations, such as family farmers, extractivists, artisanal fishermen, riverside dwellers, land reform settlers and campers, quilombolas, caiçaras and indigenous people.
