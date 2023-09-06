National policy should also promote entrepreneurial education, technical training and disseminate technologies in the field

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the National Policy to Stimulate Entrepreneurship for Rural Youth. One of the objectives of the law is to train rural entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 29.

The document was published in official diary on Tuesday (5.Sep.2023) and signed on Monday (4.Sep.). The document also has the signature of ministers Flávio Dino (Justice) and Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture). Here’s the full of the text, from nº 14.666 (126 kB).

The idea is that the public authorities act in a coordinated manner at the federal, state, municipal and district levels to support young rural entrepreneurs, promoting entrepreneurial education, promoting technical training, facilitating access to credit and promoting the dissemination of technologies in rural areas. .

With the proposal, actions to encourage entrepreneurship should be encouraged in rural schools, technical schools and universities located in these locations. Technical training should preferably be carried out through Ater actions (Technical Assistance and Rural Extension).

In expanding credit, the law says that it will use the instruments and financial agents of the National Rural Credit System for the operationalization of rural credit. To access the benefit, young entrepreneurs must have participated in at least one of the entrepreneurial education or training actions promoted by the program.

In order to disseminate technologies in the countryside, the national policy says that it will invest in research on appropriate technologies for family farming and rural family enterprises. Temporary financial incentives are also planned for projects that apply technologies for coexistence with the semi-arid region.

Here are the project objectives: