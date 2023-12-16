Standard replaces the sanction with an administrative process at the OAB; was approved in Congress in November

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) law 14,752 of 2023, which extinguishes the fine imposed by the Court on lawyers who abandon criminal proceedings. The text replaces the sanction with an administrative process at the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

The law, which amends the CPP (Criminal Procedure Code) and the CPPM (Military Criminal Procedure Code), was published in Official Diary of the Union.

The rule originates from bill 4,727 of 2020, by the president of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Upper House in November. The rapporteur in the Chamber was the deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicanos-MG).

CHANGES

The previous wording of the CPP prohibited the defender from abandoning the process, unless for an imperative reason, previously communicated to the judge, under penalty of a fine of 10 to 100 minimum wages.

According to the law, if the defender abandons the case, the accused will be asked to appoint a new defender if he wishes. If he is not identified, a lawyer or public defender must be appointed for his defense.

The law also revokes a point in the CPPM that determined the mandatory appointment of an ex-officio lawyer to enlisted personnel, a rule not provided for in the Constitution.

With information from Agência Câmara.