Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/16/2024 – 19:51

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sanctioned, this Tuesday, the 16th, the Provisional Measure (MP) that creates the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Businesses, which represents the 38th portfolio of the PT government. The ministry, under the management of Márcio França (PSB), was created in the ministerial reform carried out by Lula to accommodate the Centrão and guarantee the government's governability in the National Congress.

The text, approved in December 2023, had today's deadline to be sanctioned. The MP amends law no. 14,600, of June 19, 2023, which deals with the administrative organization of the Executive branch.

The department is an offshoot of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, currently headed by the Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin. According to Palácio do Planalto, the new department aims to strengthen policies, programs and actions aimed at supporting and formalizing business, local productive arrangements, handicrafts, in addition to encouraging microcredit and facilitating access to financial resources.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business was created in September to accommodate France in the ministerial reform. He was replaced in charge of Ports and Airports by Silvio Costa Filho, in a game of musical chairs that also promoted André Fufuca (PP) to Ana Moser's place in Esporte.

With the relocation of France to the new ministry, despite having lost Ports and Airports, the PSB maintained three portfolios in the Esplanada – with Alckmin in the MDIC and Flávio Dino in Justice. However, the Minister of Justice was nominated by Lula and approved by the Senate for a vacancy on the Federal Supreme Court. As a result, from February onwards – the date on which Dino will leave office – the PSB will have only two ministries.