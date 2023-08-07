Procedure must be carried out by professionals enrolled in inspection councils and with equipment regulated by Anvisa

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) enacted a law authorizing the use of ozone therapy Throughout the national territory. The text was published in this Monday’s edition (7.Aug.2023) of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (68 KB).

The therapy has been the subject of controversy during the pandemic. In August 2020, the mayor of Itajaí (SC), Volnei Morastoni (MDB), said he had enrolled the city in a study by the aboz (Brazilian Association of Ozone Therapy) to use of ozone in the treatment of covid-19. Shortly afterwards, the Ministry of Health declared not recommend treatmentas its effect on people infected with the coronavirus was unknown.

ozone therapy It consists of applying oxygen and ozone directly to the skin or blood to improve tissue oxygenation and strengthen the immune system.

According to the law, the therapy must be carried out on a complementary basis –which needs to be informed to the patient– and observe the following conditions: