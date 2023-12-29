Tax regime has been periodically extended since 2007 and provides tax benefits for investments in port infrastructure

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) the law 14,787 of 2023which deals with the extension of the Report (Tax Regime to Incentive the Modernization and Expansion of the Port Structure). The renewal had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on December 21st. This was the main demand of the port sector throughout 2023.

The program, which has been periodically extended since 2007, provides tax benefits for investments in port infrastructure, such as the purchase of machinery and equipment. With the new law, the incentives will remain in force until December 31, 2028.

According to the Report, import taxes on machinery, equipment, spare parts and other items are exempt, favoring companies and concessionaires that operate in the port mode.

According to the Ministry of Ports and Airports, with the extension of this regime there is the prospect of a significant increase in the sector's production and significant growth in the coming years.

“The measure will further boost the economy, generating jobs, increasing Brazilians’ income and contributing to the country’s development”said the minister Silvio Costa Filho.

To the Power360the CEO of ABTP (Brazilian Association of Port Terminals), Jesualdo da Silva, said that the extension ensures R$52 billion in investments in private and leased terminals in the country's organized ports in 2024 and 2025.

Jesualdo also said that the program strengthens national sovereignty. This is because without tax exemption, companies operating in the segment would reduce their investments in the country, which would impact the sector responsible for 96% of foreign trade and 26% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).