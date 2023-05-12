The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned a measure that releases BRL 7.3 billion from public coffers to the Ministry of Health. The amount will be used to pay the base salary of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives.

The law (full – 101 KB) was published in this Friday’s edition (May 12, 2023) of Official Diary of the Union. The release of funds was approved by Congress on April 26, but faces strong resistance from the private sector. According to the government, the expenditure is foreseen in the 2023 Budget and the expense to fulfill it will not break the spending ceiling.

The nursing wage floor was established by law 14,434 of 2022. On September 4, 2022, however, the Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso suspended the application of the floor at risk of financial impact on public coffers, layoffs of employees and possible deterioration in the quality of the service provided. The decision was countersigned later by the other magistrates in the virtual plenary of the Court.

In response, Congress approved, on December 20, 2022, the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to enable the payment of the floor, but only in hospitals controlled by the public power. Constitutional Amendment 127 (full – 93 KB) established the resource sources for the floor.

The text directs resources from the surplus financial use of public funds and the Social Fund to finance the nursing floor in the state sector, in philanthropic entities and service providers, with a minimum of 60% of attendances for SUS patients (Sistema Único de Saúde).

squid, then signed the bill with the opening of a budget of R$ 7.3 billion on April 18th. This was the text analyzed by congressmen and now sanctioned.

Private entities, however, declared there is no money to grant the increase to all professionals. came to estimate up to 165 thousand dismissals. Minister Nísia Trindade (Health) signaled who will find a solution to the problem.