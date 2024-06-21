Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 11:36

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ruled out carrying out a ministerial reform at the moment. The head of the Executive said he was “satisfied” with the work of the heads of ministerial portfolios, but stated that, when he assesses the need, he will be able to make changes.

“I don’t see any need for ministerial reform. I am satisfied with my ministers”, declared the president in an interview with Radio Meio, from Piauí, this Friday, 21st. “With the experience I have, I don’t need to renovate. Whenever I need it, I will change people,” he added.

The PT member made a general assessment of his government and classified the composition as “very good”. He highlighted the help he receives from ministers who were once state governors. “Everyone is very competent,” he said.

“The President of the Republic has the power to remove and appoint ministers whenever he wants. But I think things are going well,” he commented.

The assessment behind the scenes at Palácio do Planalto is that the government must wait for the results of the municipal elections to carry out a ministerial reform. The changes to the Esplanada are also planned after the fact to also coincide with the elections for the presidencies of the Chamber and the Senate.