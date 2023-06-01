Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

05/31/2023 – 6:28 pm

Share



Petista wanted to realign South American leaders to his ideological thinking, but the initiative did not work. He ended up losing part of his charm with the leaders of the continent, evaluates journalist Alexander Busch. It should have been, in short, a triumph for the government’s foreign policy. After making seven trips abroad since taking office on January 1, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has tried to position himself as the undisputed regional leader in South America. To this end, he invited presidents from the region to come to Brasília, which, from the point of view of Brazilian diplomacy, would be like “playing at home”.

Most governments in the region currently in power are on the left. In his first two terms (from 2003 to 2010), Lula was a kind of informal spokesperson for South America on world issues. But this time things went from bad to worse.

All South American presidents were present at the meeting, except Peru’s leader, Dina Boluarte, who is banned from leaving the country following a decision by the Peruvian Congress. The atmosphere was already tense from the beginning, since Lula had not informed his counterparts that he had invited Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to the meeting.

Since 2019, Maduro has been on the US sanctions list for alleged electoral fraud. Washington even announced an international reward for the capture of the dictator on drug trafficking charges.

However, none of that would be a reason for South American presidents not to meet their Venezuelan counterpart at summit meetings. Cuba’s rulers can also make regular appearances on Latin American forums.

Lula, however, prepared a gala reception for his Venezuelan comrade at the opening of the event; something that not even Maduro had counted on. The Brazilian went beyond just reestablishing official relations with Venezuela, which had been frozen by the far-right government that preceded him.

This is something that makes sense in terms of foreign policy, in order to seek solutions collectively in South America for the refugee crisis, the economic crisis and the failure of democracy in Venezuela.

Lula, however, tried to portray Maduro as a democrat. The alleged dictatorship in Venezuela under Maduro would be just a matter of narrative. American and European sanctions would be worse than any war against the country. In short: Maduro experienced a large-scale rehabilitation with Lula.

The following day, it was clear that Lula had isolated himself in his opinion on Venezuela. Uruguay’s conservative president, Luis Lacalle Pou, was the first to disagree, saying that there are no false narratives about Venezuela. No one should have any illusions about this, he said. There are different opinions about democracy, human rights and separation of powers.

Gabriel Boric, the former student leader who holds the Presidency of Chile, also warned that it is necessary to recognize reality and call the absence of democracy by its name. “There is no constructed narrative,” said Colombia’s leftist leader, Gustavo Petro, who despite defending a policy of appeasement with neighboring Venezuela from the beginning, was also unwilling to support Lula.

Lula also suffered a serious defeat on another front. Through the summit, he wanted to revive the Unasur regional alliance, founded by him and other leftist presidents in 2008. Instead of 11 countries, currently only seven are part of the forum.

In the conservative period in South America in the second half of the 2010s, Peru, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil left Unasur.

The other presidents said no to the initiative to revive the alliance. Boric, Lacalle Pou and Petro declared that the region does not need another ideologically driven institution, and that they prefer to work specifically on integration.

All that remains of Lula’s grandiose plan to revive Unasur is the “Brasília Consensus”. Not even Lula’s attempt to promote a common currency generated reactions.

Lula’s performance can be explained, above all, by the weakness of his domestic policy. After six months in office, he already feels he can barely implement some of his declared political intentions, or those of his party. Congress and its own inability to form alliances has prevented this from happening.

In order to keep his leftist supporters in line, he must at least pursue a foreign policy that pleases them, which will not represent Brazil’s long-term interests. With his praise for Maduro, Lula has weakened himself significantly in South America.

—

For over 25 years, journalist Alexander Busch has been a South American correspondent for the Handelsblatt publishing group (which publishes the weekly Wirtschaftswoche and the daily Handelsblatt) and for the newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Born in 1963, he grew up in Venezuela and studied economics and politics in Colonia and Buenos Aires. Busch lives and works in São Paulo and Salvador. He is the author of several books about Brazil.

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.























