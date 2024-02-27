Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/27/2024 – 22:12

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed this Tuesday (27) the exclusion of gradual tax reinstatement for 17 economic sectors which was contained in Provisional Measure (MP) 1202, published at the end of last year. As a result, these sectors are exempt from paying taxes, for now, until the matter is resolved through the processing of an urgent bill, which will still be sent by the federal government.

Lula's decision was already awaited and was the result of a agreement made with leaders of the National Congress, closed just last week. The announcement of the revocation was made by the Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha. According to him, the text has already been dispatched by the president and will be published in the Wednesday (28) edition of the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

A extension of tax exemption was approved by the National Congress in 2023, for another four years, but President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vetoed the measure.

Then Congress overturned the presidential veto. Even so, a new MP was published by the president, already in December, reimbursing the same sectors, but gradually until 2027, and including other measures to improve revenue, such as the revocation of tax benefits from the Emergency Program for the Recovery of the Sector of Events (Perse) and the limitation on the percentage for tax compensation for past court decisions. The repeal of Perse and compensation for court decisions remain in the MP, remaining in force until Congress approves the measure or not.

“Today [27]signed by President Lula, will be published tomorrow [28], the path for the continuity of this negotiation. The removal, from the Provisional Measure, of the specific point on the re-encumbrance of economic sectors. This goes into an urgent bill. It will allow us to continue addressing, within the scope of the MP, points related to Perse, a program created at the time of the pandemic, which has now ended, for the events sectors, which is starting to generate a very large impact on the health of public accounts. And also the issue of tax compensation, which continues”, said Padilha in video posted on social media.

Unlike the MP, which has immediate effect and, therefore, the collection of payroll taxes would return in April, the bill, even urgently, needs prior approval and presidential sanction to come into effect, and the deadline for this is uncertain.

The issue of a gradual reinstatement of the same sectors that had had the benefit extended by Congress generated a conflict between legislators and the federal government.

Opposition parliamentarians demanded that the president of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), return MP 1202/2023 without even analyzing it, understanding that Congress had already decided on the topic. However, during the negotiations that dragged on over the last few weeks, the government itself backed down, promising to remove the sections that caused the impasse.

Another point that was included in the MP was the reimbursement of the payroll of municipalities with less than 156 thousand inhabitants, which was also revoked by Lula in the text that will be published in the DOU. In this case, the government did not say when and if it will send a bill to resume tax collection.

Last week, employers' associations and unions representing the 17 economic sectors affected by the MP that increased employee payrolls launched a manifesto in defense of tax benefitsincreasing pressure on the government.

These 17 sectors, which are now once again benefiting from tax exemption, are: clothing and clothing; footwear; construction; call center; communication; construction companies and infrastructure works; leather; manufacturing of vehicles and bodies; machines and equipment; animal protein; textile; information technology (IT); communication technology (ICT); integrated circuit design; metro rail passenger transport; public road transport; and road freight transport.