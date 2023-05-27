Brazil had made, through Paulo Guedes, a proposal to the WTO in 2020 to have foreign companies participate in bids

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) decided to revoke a proposal to the WTO made in 2020 by the then Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes to have foreigners participate as suppliers in public purchases in Brazil. Here’s the full (PDF – 1.3MB) of the schedule that was being followed and has now been abandoned by the federal administration. Here, the full request from Brazil (PDF – 51KB).

A world trade organization received at the end of 2020 a expansion of Brazil’s proposal. The idea was to have public administration bodies and entities committed to contracting goods, services and works with the participation of suppliers from countries that are part of the so-called GPA (Agreement on Government Procurement). At the time, the Workers’ Party released an official note criticizing the intention of the economic team of the then-president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The information was first published by the newspaper Economic value (herefor subscribers) this Saturday (May 27, 2023). According to the report, the decision to withdraw the proposal for entry of foreigners in public tenders in Brazil is being taken “because its scope would limit the space to preserve public policies and would make the country more vulnerable, compared to uncertain gains”.

This decision came as no surprise after a President Lula’s statement this week, last Thursday (May 25, 2023), saying that Brazil would resist the European Union’s demand for openness to participation in government purchases. For the petista, Brazil’s policy aims to protect small and medium-sized industries in the country, which would have less competition in the process of supplying goods and services to governments.

“Try to be attentive. We are close to starting talks with the European Union about the agreement with Mercosur. And it’s important for you to know that one of the most important things they want from us is that we give in to government purchases. But we are not going to give in because we are going to kill the possibility of growth for small and medium-sized Brazilian companies”declared Lula.

In reality, it is a protectionist policy that does not take into account possible counterparts of Brazil’s full participation in the Agreement on Government Procurement, which has 48 countries – which would also offer Brazilian companies access to bidding processes. . According to the Ministry of Economy during the Bolsonaro government, these markets represent a $1.7 trillion market (about BRL 8.5 trillion reais).