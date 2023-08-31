In 2022, there was a positive balance of R$78.8 billion; with petista, in 2023, the gap was R$ 77 billion

The federal government registered deficit of BRL 35.9 billion in July. In the same period of the previous year, the surplus was R$ 19.7 billion (adjusted by the IPCA).

The result is the 2nd worst in the month’s historical series. It only loses to July 2020, when the deficit was R$ 109.6 billion (adjusted by the IPCA).

O National treasure released the report this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023). Here are the full presentation (738 KB) and the executive Summary (302 KB).

The primary balance is formed by revenues (in the form of tax collections) versus expenditures. It does not account for payment with interest on the debt.

From January to July 2023, the deficit was BRL 77 billion (adjusted by the IPCA), which corresponds to 1.3% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In 12 months, the accounts had a balance negative of R$ 97 billion, 0.95% of GDP for the period.

In the accumulated from January to July 2022, a surplus of BRL 78.8 billion had been recorded.

The result of public accounts in July was worse than the median of the Prisma Fiscal survey with the market, carried out by the Ministry of Finance. The survey estimated a deficit of BRL 6 billion.

David Athayde, undersecretary for Strategic Planning of Fiscal Policy, told journalists that the sharp drop in revenue for the year is due to “point factor” generated by oil revenues in 2022.

For the next semester, Athayde says he expects a positive effect with fuel recharging. The Treasury estimates that the country will end 2023 with a deficit of around 1% of GDP.